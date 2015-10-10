South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira (2nd L) challenges New Zealand's All Blacks Joe Moody during their Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Loosehead prop Joe Moody was a late withdrawal from his Canterbury provincial rugby team on Saturday and on his way to Britain after Tony Woodcock suffered a hamstring injury in the All Blacks' final Rugby World Cup pool game.

Moody had been expected to start Canterbury's provincial game against Southland in Christchurch but sat in the stands before leaving the ground at halftime, local media reported.

The 27-year-old was expected to fly out later on Saturday to join the All Blacks in Britain, should Woodcock be ruled out, the Press newspaper said.

According to World Cup rules, replacements from outside the squad have a 48-hour stand down before they are able to officially join the team.

The 34-year-old Woodcock limped off shortly into the second half against Tonga in Newcastle with coach Steve Hansen indicating the injury could be serious.

"If it's a bad tear, obviously a lot of stress goes through their buttocks and hamstrings, then it's reasonably serious," Hansen said. "We won't know until he pulls up tomorrow."

Woodcock is widely expected to retire after the World Cup, though the injury could end his 118-test career earlier than expected.

"He's played a lot of games for the All Blacks and if this happens to be the end of his tournament it would be a sad way to finish because he's been a great All Black and probably deserves to go out better than that," Hansen added.

The All Blacks beat Tonga 47-9 at St. James's Park and will meet either France or Ireland in Cardiff next Saturday in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)