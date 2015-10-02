CARDIFF It took New Zealand winger Waisake Naholo 73 seconds at the Rugby World Cup to prove beyond doubt that he has recovered from a broken leg sustained just 10 weeks ago.

The 24-year-old came off his flank to collect a pass in his own half before slicing through the Georgia defence and scorching over the line to kickstart a 43-10 win in Pool C on Friday.

"Not a bad first touch," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen told a news conference. "We were pleased with what he did and he got some good game time in a pretty physical game."

That Naholo was even on the field was remarkable after suffering a cracked bone in his fibula 50 minutes into his All Blacks debut in August.

Hansen immediately ruled him out of the World Cup but after undergoing an alternative treatment programme in Fiji he was picked for the tournament.

"One of the things we have done throughout the whole selection process is risk and reward," Hansen said after naming his squad.

"The reward is that he is a try-scoring machine, he is X-factor and he brings something to the team that others don't.

"We can't win this World Cup by having something ordinary, we need something different and he provides that."

Naholo's sizzling run left a trail of defenders in his wake in a perfect illustration of the elusive running and raw speed that made the Otago Highlanders winger Super Rugby's leading try-scorer this year.

He did little else, however, to light up the Millennium in the 50 minutes he was on the pitch in a scrappy and disjointed New Zealand performance against the 15th-ranked Georgians.

"It was always the intention to take him off around then," Hansen said. "His lungs are a bit sore because he hasn't played for a while but he's fine."

The world champions did secure their place in the quarter-finals and they will be cheered by a player they hope will become the next great All Blacks winger.

