LONDON It would be a brave man who tells Namibia captain Jacques Burger his side do not deserve to share London's Olympic Stadium with the mighty All Blacks in their first appearance at the 2015 Rugby World Cup on Thursday.

The African nation, ranked lowest of the 20 teams taking part, have had to wait nearly a week to taste action and they are expected to take some fearful punishment at the hands of the world champions and tournament favourites.

Some even mention the spectre of the 142-0 thrashing Namibia suffered in Australia in 2003 but if 32-year-old flanker Burger's fearless attitude has infected his team mates, a repeat should be avoided.

One hefty fan of the Welwitschias strolling with his son towards the stadium in the early evening sunshine certainly had faith, sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with Burger's rugged face and the slogan "Jacques is our Leader".

Respect for Burger extends to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who has made 12 changes to the side that edged Argentina in their opener last weekend.

"He is a pretty special player, totally committed," Hansen said.

"If you are going to be in his part of the park and you are carrying the ball then you better get ready to get smashed."

Anything other than a New Zealand victory -- and a handsome one at that -- would dwarf the shock of Japan beating South Africa, but Burger, voted one of the players of the tournament in 2011, wants his team mates to make a mark.

"It could be just one thing -- maybe we score a great try. It could be putting a couple of great phases together or keeping them out defensively at a tough stage of the game.

"Moments to make you think, 'We're good enough, we can do this'," said Burger who is genuinely excited about facing the haka for the first time in his distinguished career.

While Namibia's goal is to win a World Cup match after losing all 15 of their previous attempts, for the All Blacks it is all about getting the blend just right for the quarter-finals and beyond.

Hansen has the luxury of more than 600 caps on the bench on Thursday as he looks at different combinations with one eye on the future. Only wingers Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Savea remain from the Argentina win, along with lock Sam Whitelock.

Sam Cane, who scored a try against Argentina after coming off the bench, captains his country for the first time.

