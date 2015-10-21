Rugby Union - New Zealand v France - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Quarter Final - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 17/10/15New Zealand's Conrad Smith, Dan Carter, Kieran Read and Richie McCaw during the national anthemsAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

LONDON Like most of the current New Zealand team, Conrad Smith's admiration for South Africa has been a slow learning process.

The All Blacks and Springboks may have one of the fiercest rivalries in rugby, dating back to their first clash in 1921, but generations of people in both countries did not experience it when South Africa were banned from world sport because of apartheid.

Smith, born in 1981, was one of them. For the first 11 years of his life, the sides never played each other, so he naturally assumed New Zealand's natural enemy in rugby was closer to home.

“I grew up during the apartheid era when Australia were the traditional foes," centre Smith told reporters.

"But now South Africa have come back into it and I think it’s got back to where it was and they are our ultimate rival."

South Africa returned to international rugby in 1992 and hosted the World Cup in 1995. Perhaps due to fate, they played the All Blacks in the final, winning 15-12 in extra-time after an epic struggle in Johannesburg.

Since then, the teams have played each other annually, initially in the Tri-Nations and now in the expanded Rugby Championship, and twice more at the World Cup.

In 1999 South Africa beat the All Blacks in the third place playoff and four years later New Zealand defeated the Springboks in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday, the two rugby superpower will meet again in the semi-finals and both teams were relishing the prospect.

“There’s something special about playing them and playing them in a semi-final will be extra special,” Smith said.

“We have a good relationship with most teams we play, but South Africa have a special respect for the game and that’s why two minutes after the game we are able to shake hands, walk off the pitch and have a chat with them.”

The All Blacks will go into the match as strong favourites after demolishing France 62-13 in the quarter-finals while South Africa got off to a terrible start in the tournament when they lost their opening group match to Japan.

But the Springboks have not lost since, steadily growing in confidence, and Smith is expecting another titanic struggle.

“They are always tight match-ups with the Springboks and I’m sure this one will be the same. They’ve been impressive so far and individually they have great players,” he said.

“Although we beat them in our last outing in the Rugby Championship, we weren’t proud of the way we played. We know we are playing a very good, physical side."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)