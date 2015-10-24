Ben Smith of New Zealand jumps for the ball during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against South Africa at Twickenham in London, Britain October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Fullback Ben Smith's composure under the high ball in wet conditions allowed holders New Zealand "to get out of trouble" in a tense World Cup semi-final win over South Africa, coach Steve Hansen said.

Winger Julian Savea rightly grabbed the headlines for bulldozing France in last weekend's one-sided quarter-final but it was Smith's calmness and assured handling that earned the man-of-the match award in a 20-18 victory on Saturday.

With a greasy Twickenham surface and wet ball, both sides resorted to a tactical kicking game in a battle of attrition which the All Blacks edged to reach a fourth World Cup final.

The Springboks targeted young All Blacks winger Nehe Milner Skudder throughout before Hansen made a tactical switch that paid dividends.

"In a game with weather like it was, you're asking the opposition, whether it was us or South Africa, to be challenged about skill set," Hansen said of both teams' kicking strategy.

"They saw something and wanted to kick on Nehe and we made a subtle change and swapped Ben and him over.

"I'm not saying Nehe can't do it... throughout the game, on our own catches, Ben was brilliant. It's a difficult thing to do under the conditions. It allowed us to get out of trouble and put them under pressure and retain the ball."

The versatile Smith can cover a range of backline positions and Hansen bristled at suggestions he was an unsung hero in a team of marquee names.

"He's not unsung in our group. Everybody in the (squad of) 31 is doing their job. People probably don't realise that," he said.

"We don't see the team as just 15 people. On any given day it's 23 but then there is another group who have been working hard all week getting them ready.

"Ben has been outstanding, as have a lot of people. You look at someone like Sonny Bill Williams who came off the bench, he was outstanding.

"Everyone seems to be united and on the same page on what we want and what we need. That's massively important for us. What Ben's doing is what we expect him to do. Is he unsung? No he's not. We love him.

