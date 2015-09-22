Rugby Union - New Zealand v Argentina - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 20/9/15New Zealand's Sam Cane before scoring their second tryReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

LONDON Flanker Sam Cane will captain New Zealand for the first time when the All Blacks meet Rugby World Cup Pool C minnows Namibia at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Coach Steve Hansen made 12 changes from the side that beat Argentina.

Only lock Sam Whitelock and wingers Julian Savea and Nehe Milner-Skudder remain from the team that edged out the Pumas 26-16 on Sunday -- a sign of the depth of talent Hansen has at his disposal.

Kane, who has played 25 matches for his country, came on as a replacement on Sunday to score the All Blacks' final try that put the Pumas out of reach.

Another substitute from that game, hulking centre Sonny Bill Williams, played a major part in steadying the ship for a nervous-looking New Zealand, and is rewarded with a starting spot against Namibia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Veterans Richie McCaw and Tony Woodcock drop to a bench that boasts 660 test caps' worth of experience. The 23-man squad has a combined total of 1,061 caps.

If McCaw comes on as a replacement, it will be his 18th Rugby World Cup appearance, breaking the record of 17 he shares with Sean Fitzpatrick.

Team: 1-Ben Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 4-Luke Romano, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Liam Messam, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 8-Victor Vito; 9-TJ Perenara, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15-Colin Slade

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Tony Woodcock, 19-Kieran Read, 20-Richie McCaw, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Ma'a Nonu, 23-Ben Smith

(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Ed Osmond)