Rugby Union - New Zealand Captain's Run - Twickenham Stadium - 23/10/15Dan Carter of New Zealand during a training sessionAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter and Australian loose forward David Pocock are among the six players shortlisted for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Carter, who won the award in 2005 and 2012, will bring down the curtain on an illustrious 12-year career which has seen him score a world record 1,579 test points when he lines up against Australia in Saturday's World Cup final.

On the opposite side will be Pocock whose skill at winning ball at the breakdown has been highlighted by a tournament-leading 14 turnovers.

The World Cup finalists have two others on the shortlist with New Zealand winger Julian Savea, Rugby World Cup 2015's leading try scorer, and Australian back-rower Michael Hooper also nominated.

Scotland flyhalf Greig Laidlaw and Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones complete the list.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)