LONDON Following is reaction to the international retirement of Ireland captain Paul O'Connell which was confirmed on Tuesday when he was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll:

"This is so wrong on many levels. One of the greatest leaders & players of them all. Inspirational."

Irish junior minister for sport Michael Ring:

"Paul has been a marvellous leader for the Irish rugby team and his contribution to Irish rugby has been immense. He has been an inspirational captain and player for Ireland. He has been one of the supporters’ favourites for many years and has certainly been one of Irish rugby’s greatest ever players."

Irish Rugby Football Union:

"A leader, a warrior, a gentleman - @Paul_OConnell has played his last for Ireland."

Former Ireland flyhalf Ronan O'Gara:

"My sadness is tinged with absolute pride having spent 16 years with one of Rugby's greatest competitors."

Less Kiss, Ireland assistant coach:

"For me it was an absolute privilege (to work with him), he's probably one of the true warriors of the game in every aspect."

Former Wales scrumhalf Rob Howley:

"I think he was capped back in 2002 and lasted 31 minutes. Ireland did us for 54 points that day, which was a watershed for Welsh rugby and Ireland created a world icon. His lineout is second to none, and it was a pleasure to work with him with the Lions."

Former Scotland lock Nathan Hines:

"I have seen the tweets that other legends have made, (such as) Brian O'Driscoll, and he deserves every accolade. He is a top guy and a special person. Irish rugby will miss him and even more so world rugby."

Ireland flanker Chris Henry:

"Pauly doesn't speak that often, most of the time it's about how he leads. Whenever Ireland faltered a bit, or had a slow start it's usually Pauly who generates something or smashes somebody or gets the ball and does something different, and just keeps on going and going whenever there's a brick wall in front of him."

Munster Rugby Club:

"A trailblazer for @IrishRugby He gave everything for green #ThanksPaulie."

Ken Doherty, Ireland's former world snooker champion:

"Gutted for Paul O'Connell this morn, one of the most iconic and inspirational sports persons of our generation #legend #hero"

