CARDIFF Japan's shock upset of South Africa at the Rugby World Cup had a measurable impact on the balance of power in the game on Monday when the Springboks plummeted to sixth in the world rankings.

The twice world champions, who usually inhabit one of the two slots immediately beneath New Zealand, have never been ranked so low since World Rugby introduced the ratings in 2003.

Japan's reward for last weekend's Brighton heroics was a jump from 13th to 11th, moving above Scotland -- their opponents in their second Pool D clash in Gloucester on Wednesday.

England's opening victory over Fiji last Friday saw them move into the spot vacated by South Africa behind Australia and the All Blacks, who recently celebrated a decade at the top of the rankings.

Wales and Ireland, who were recently ranked as high as second, also leapfrog the Springboks into fourth and fifth place respectively after comfortable opening wins in their pools.

France, Argentina, Fiji and Samoa rounded out the top 10 ahead of Japan.

