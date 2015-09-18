CARDIFF Referee Chris Pollock will return home to New Zealand to attend a family funeral and will not take charge of the Australia v Fiji Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Pollock, who is an assistant referee for the Tonga v Georgia game in Gloucester on Saturday, will be replaced by compatriot Glen Jackson.

Pollock is due to return to England on Sept. 23 and will continue with his World Cup appointments.

