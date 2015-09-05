BUCHAREST Tonga ended their World Cup preparations with a morale-boosting 21-16 victory over Romania at the Arch of Triumph National Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Mana 'Otai named a strong Tonga team and they went 7-0 up midway through the first half when flyhalf Kurt Morath, who missed a penalty earlier, scored a try and booted the conversion.

Romania hit back with two penalties from flyhalf Florin Vlaicu, the country's all-time leading points scorer, and went to the break trailing 10-6.

The visitors grew even more confident in the second half and scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua touched down before hooker Andrei Radoi replied with a try for the home team.

Tonga have been drawn in World Cup Pool C alongside New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Namibia while Romania are in Pool D with France, Ireland, Italy and Canada.

The Romanian Rugby Federation is to make a donation from Saturday's ticket sales to former Tonga flanker Sione Vaiomounga who is suffering from kidney failure.

Vaiomounga played for Romanian champions CSM Baia Mare.

