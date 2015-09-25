Romania's Ovidiu Tonita kicks the ball during their Captain's run in Dunedin September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON Lock Ovidiu Tonita will equal the Romania record of 14 Rugby World Cup appearances when he lines up against Ireland on Sunday.

Tonita steps up from the bench in one of eight changes made by coach Lynn Howells to the starting team that lost 38-11 to France in their Pool D opener on Wednesday.

Tonita has played in all Romania's last 13 matches in the tournament going back to 2003.

Romania: 1-Andrei Ursache, 2-Andrei Radoi, 3-Paulica Ion, 4-Valentin Poparlan, 5-Ovidiu Tonita, 6-Valentin Ursache, 7-Mihai Macovei (captain), 8-Daniel Carpo, 9-Valentin Calafeteanu, 10- Michael Wiringi, 11-Ionut Botezatu, 12-Csaba Gal, 13-Paula Kinikinilau, 14-Adrian Apostol, 15-Catalin Fercu

Replacements: 16-Mihaita Lazar, 17-Otar Turashvili, 18-Alexandru Tarus, 19-Johannes van Heerden, 20-Stelian Burcea,

21-Florin Surugiu, 22-Florin Ionita, 23-Florin Vlaicu

