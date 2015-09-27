LONDON Ireland are a "complete side" who have the game to be World Cup winners, Romania coach Lynn Howells said after his side's 44-10 defeat at Wembley on Sunday.

Welshman Howells saw enough from what was a second-string starting Ireland team to suggest the back-to-back Six Nations champions could go all the way in the tournament.

Ireland have never been beyond the quarter-finals but have begun their campaign with drubbings of Canada and Romania.

Sterner Pool D tests await against Italy and France but Howells is certain Ireland are the best side in the group and a threat to anyone.

"It's a possibility, I don't see any reason why not," Howells told reporters when asked if Ireland could be world champions.

"Their lineout is good, scrum is solid and in the contact area they are well managed.

"You've seen it through the last two Six Nations. If they need a big kicking game they have the ability, if they need to close a game down they can."

Predicting that Ireland would beat France in what should be a pool decider on Oct. 11 in Cardiff, Howells added: "Ireland have a more complete game then France, they are more equipped to go further."

For Romania and Howells their tournament begins now in earnest as the tier-two nation target victories over Canada and Italy to try to finish third in the pool and secure an automatic berth for the 2019 World Cup.

Howells said Ovidiu Tonita's late try was reward for Romania's hard work and gave them confidence for the matches in Leicester and Exeter.

"Our first two games... once we knew the draw and the turnaround (between first and second games) it was about competing and showing we could compete," he said. "I think we managed that.

"Now, as far as Romania are concerned, we probably are playing a semi-final and final now."

