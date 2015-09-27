LONDON Romania suffered a 44-10 World Cup mauling by Ireland on Sunday but for replacement scrumhalf Florin Surugiu it was one of the happiest days of his life after he proposed to his girlfriend on the Wembley pitch.

Surrounded by his team mates, Surugiu went down on bended knee at the end of the Pool D game and popped the question. Happily for him, the answer was yes.

"This was planned and we knew he would do it. I congratulated him," Romania captain Mihai Macovei told reporters.

"I'm looking forward to them getting engaged."

Romania coach Lynn Howells joked that he had attempted to talk Surugiu out of proposing.

“I tried to advise him not to. She said yes. It’s probably too romantic for me but I’m sure for her it was very romantic and she enjoyed every minute,” the Welshman said.

