LONDON Romania lock Valentin Ursache has been banned for one week for a dangerous tackle committed in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool D match against France.

Ursache, 30, will miss Sunday's game against Ireland.

The offense was deemed to be at the lower end of the scale of seriousness and taking into account his excellent disciplinary record and the absence of aggravating factors, the usual two-week suspension was cut to one.

Ursache has 48 hours in which to appeal.

