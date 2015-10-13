BAGSHOT, England South Africa's players are enjoying the quiet surroundings of Pennyhill Park in the build-up to their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales on Saturday, benefitting from the millions of pounds sunk into the England rugby team's training base.

The hosts' early exit from the tournament in the pool stage opened the door for the Springboks to move into England's regular home, allowing the South Africans to train on a pitch that has the exact dimensions of Twickenham.

"It's an incredible facility," South Africa loose-forward Schalk Burger told reporters on Tuesday of the 2.5 million pounds ($3.81 million) spent by the RFU on the venue.

"I think this media centre is bigger than my local club's whole facility back home. It's unbelievable, the field is lovely and the weather is playing its part so far too.

"It is a pity that this facility is not being used by England, but that's life. We are happy to take this facility and use it in the best possible way."

Burger adds they have plenty of support among the hotel staff ahead of their quarter-final with Wales.

"I think all the waiters and the hotel staff are South African, I have met about four of them so far. The English staff have obviously gone on leave."

Wing Bryan Habana echoed the loose-forward's comments and says moving 30 miles (50 kilometres) south of London for this week will help the players keep focus.

"There has been a lot of excitement from the guys, first of all to see the size of the rooms!" Habana said.

"It is quite a way out of town and what's nice is that you distance yourself from being caught up with what goes on around you. So the focus and full intensity of training will be high.

"These are world-class facilities that hopefully we can use to help us prepare well for Saturday's game."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)