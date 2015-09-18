BRIGHTON, England While most would expect a big win for South Africa against Japan in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, Springbok captain Jean de Villiers said on Friday the scoreline was irrelevant.

“We are not putting a score in it,” he told reporters after a final training session at the Brighton Community Stadium before the opening Pool B match.

“We know what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. Our focus is to gain as much momentum as we can and to properly execute the things that we have been working on.

“Obviously the main aim is to win but it’s not in the score but rather the way in which we play and execute things that is important. We want to tick other boxes too.”

De Villiers said the bulk of preparations had been completed in South Africa before the team’s arrival last Saturday with the last week in Eastbourne, on England's south coast, spent tweaking their plans.

“I’ve been to previous World Cups and the more rugby changes, the more it says the same. The preparation is no different. We’ve been working on small details and planning a little for the opposition.

“We couldn’t have done more (training). We’ve had a good couple of weeks now. The vibe among the players picked up since we got here and the attention to detail as well. Being at the World Cup is so special,” he added.

(Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +447979846152; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)