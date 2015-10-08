LONDON South Africa prop Frans Malherbe has been cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations that he had bitten an opponent in the Springboks' 64-0 Rugby World Cup Pool B victory on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail newspaper printed a photograph it said showed Malherbe biting the shoulder of loose-forward Matt Trouville at a ruck, but World Rugby supported South Africa's assertion on Thursday that the image is misleading.

“Independent Citing Commissioner Peter Larter is satisfied that no alleged biting incident occurred," a statement from World Rugby said, citing a detailed review of all video footage, an absence of a team referral and proactive dismissal by the USA team of biting claims made via social media.

“This matter highlights the need to exercise caution in respect of claims based on two-dimensional images,” World Rugby added.

South Africa's 10-try romp against the United States sealed a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face the loser of Saturday's Pool A clash between Australia and Wales.

(Editing by David Goodman)