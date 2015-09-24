BIRMINGHAM - South Africa seek to revive their Rugby World Cup hopes on Saturday against Samoa who bring an unpredictability to the Pool B match in which they will bid to inflict further humiliation on the Springboks.

South Africa have spent the week since their shock loss to Japan apologising, accepting responsibility and promising redemption after the embarrassment of their 34-32 defeat. They are fancied to bounce back at Villa Park against the small Pacific island nation, who they have beaten in all eight previous meetings but have found feisty to deal with. “Samoa are the type of team that can beat any team they play against,” warned Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer.

“They are probably the most physical team to play against. They’ve improved their scrummaging, they are now also starting to maul, they’ve improved their lineout play and they’ve got game breakers.

"If they get on the front foot and you give them space it will be a long day for us. I expect a battle until the last minute.”

South Africa will turn back to their tried and tested approach with relentless forward play and kicking.

“There is no point playing pretty rugby. In a World Cup it's only the victories that matter,” added Meyer, who made eight changes to his team.

“We are expecting major warfare,” said his opposite number Stephen Betham.

"You can’t come to war with your hands in your pockets," predicting a bruising encounter. "We always expected South Africa to be our toughest opponent in the group and we expecting that to be no different, even after what happened to them against Japan.” Samoa’s coach said he was seeking discipline, a strong work ethic and better contests in tight play from his side but was also looking to Samoa’s natural flair.

“I think the first 15 minutes will be crucial. If we don’t stay in with them, then it could turn out to be a long day at the office,” Betham added.

Teams:

South Africa: 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield, 6-Francois Louw, 7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 9- Fourie du Preez, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 12-Damian de Allende, 13- Jean de Villiers (captain), 14-Bryan Habana, 15-Willie le Roux. Replacements: 16-Schalk Brits, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19- Lood de Jager, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21- Ruan Pienaar, 22- Pat Lambie, 23-JP Pietersen.

Samoa: 1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Motu Matu'u, 3-Anthony Perenise, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 5-Iosefa Tekori, 6-TJ Ioane, 7-Jack Lam, 8-Ofisa Treviranus (captain), 9-Kahn Fotuali'I, 10-Mike Stanley, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-Paul Perez, 14-Ken Pisi15-Tim Nanai-Williams. Replacements: 16-Ole Avei, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-Census Johnston, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Vavae Tuilagi, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Tusi Pisi, 23-George Pisi.

