LONDON South Africa would not have expected to have so much riding on their final Rugby World Cup pool match against the United States, but they remain in a battle for survival going into Wednesday's tussle at the Olympic Stadium.

Victory without a bonus-point would keep the Springboks top of Pool B regardless of how Scotland fare in their last group match, but defeat for South Africa would open the door for Scotland and Japan to send them home with a humiliating early exit from a competition they have spoken of winning for months.

Boks coach Heyneke Meyer will take a win however it comes. The team were rattled by the 34-32 loss to Japan in their pool opener and the ambition now is simply to reach the quarter-finals.

But if they can do that with a more complete performance than they have managed thus far, it would provide a welcome boost to their shaken confidence going into the knockout phase.

South Africa must battle a quick turnaround from their last game, with just four days separating this encounter and their win over Scotland -- not long considering the team’s physical style and the intensity they showed in that clash in Newcastle.

“There’s obviously a shorter turnaround with this game, so it is a little bit tough on the body. It is challenging,” flanker Francois Louw told reporters.

“But all the teams have to go through it. It’s something that we’ve prepared for mentally. We knew it was coming. All you can really do is just get on with the job.”

South Africa made only two changes from the side against Scotland, both to protect injuries. Wing JP Pietersen and prop Jannie du Plessis make way for Lwazi Mvovo and Frans Malherbe respectively.

The side also have former captain Jean de Villiers back with the group after he returned to England following surgery on his fractured jaw. He will remain with the team in an advisory capacity.

The United States made 12 changes and have given a first start in the competition to South African-born scrumhalf Niku Kruger.

They are already out of contention for the knockout phase, but wins in their final two matches would provide a major high to take to the next World Cup in 2019.

