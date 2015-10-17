Fourie du Preez of South Africa (R) celebrates with team mate Schalk Burger after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Matchwinner Fourie Du Preez said South Africa just "kept pushing" until they finally broke through with a late try to win a gruelling Rugby World Cup quarter-final 23-19 against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks trailed by a point with six minutes left when number eight Duane Vermeulen's quick-thinking at a scrum and backhanded offload allowed Springboks skipper Du Preez in for a decisive score that left Wales crestfallen.

"It was an awesome feeling, it was tight game I'm just delighted," said Du Preez.

"We just needed to keep pushing, I could see some of their guys lying down.

"We've got two more games, we've learned from the Japan game," he added, referring to a shock opening weekend loss that now seems a distant memory.

South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer hailed an "unbelievable game".

"It could have gone either way," said Meyer, who could be seen punching the air in delight when Du Preez touched down.

"Wales are a quality side and we knew it would go to the end."

Du Preez's moment of magic was a bitter pill to swallow for injury-depleted Wales.

"Gutted not to get through but we can leave the pitch with no regrets," said captain Sam Warburton.

"It was back and forth all match and we knew it would come down to fine margins or the last five minutes."

Wales coach Warren Gatland added: "At the end of the day South Africa hung in there, got one chance and they took it and that was the result."

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Nick Mulvenney)