Dan Biggar of Wales (L) passes as Duane Vermeulen of South Africa tackles during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fourie du Preez of South Africa (R) celebrates with team mate Bryan Habana after scoring a try against Wales during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Gareth Davies of Wales (R) scores a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Dan Biggar of Wales kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wales team wait for a conversion kick after conceding a try to South Africa during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Bryan Habana of South Affrica reacts during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jamie Roberts of Wales (C) is takled by Handre Pollard of South Africa during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fourie du Preez of South Africa (R) celebrates with team mate Bryan Habana after scoring a try as Sam Warburton of Wales (L) reacts during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Captain Fourie Du Preez's late try sent South Africa into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after a tense 23-19 victory over gallant Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks produced a moment of magic six minutes from time, catching Wales napping when Duane Vermeulen peeled off the back of a scrum and the big number eight's brilliant offload sent scrumhalf Du Preez scampering over in the corner.

Twice winners South Africa, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Australia in 2011 and began this tournament with a shock defeat by Japan, will meet holders New Zealand or France next weekend.

"It was an awesome feeling, it was tight game, I'm just delighted," said Du Preez. "We just needed to keep pushing, I could see some of their guys lying down.

"We've got two more games, we've learned from the Japan game."

Flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked five penalties and a drop goal for the Springboks with Dan Biggar landing 14 points for the Welsh, whose brave defensive effort came up just short.

Wales showed more creativity than in their final pool defeat to Australia a week ago, scoring a fine first-half try through Gareth Davies, but their injury-hit tournament finally caught up with them.

"Gutted not to get through but we can leave the pitch with no regrets," said Wales captain Sam Warburton.

"It was back and forth all match and we knew it would come down to fine margins or the last five minutes."

A brutal contest was surprisingly open from the start, although it developed into a cagey and tense affair.

Pollard's three penalties gave South Africa a 9-3 lead but Wales hit back thanks to a moment of brilliance from Biggar.

The flyhalf, making the most of fullback Willie Le Roux's hesitancy, gathered his own up-and-under in the Springbok 22 and, with Davies on his shoulder, offloaded for his halfback partner to crash over after 17 minutes.

Pollard's fourth penalty from a tight angle put South Africa ahead again as the game became scrappy a Biggar drop goal right on halftime put the Welsh 13-12 up.

The change of ends and a swirling wind appeared to initially affect Pollard and he was twice wayward with penalty attempts before nailing a drop goal from in front of the posts after Biggar had stretched the lead to four.

Wales captain Sam Warburton came up with a crucial turnover five metres from his line as the Springboks upped their intensity, piling into the rucks time and time again, only to be repelled.

With both sides tiring and somewhat ragged, the decisive moment came moments after an angry Biggar trudged off remonstrating with his own medical staff.

Wales appeared to lose concentration in the ensuing scrum in their own 22 and an alert Du Preez pounced to secure the semi-final place.

"At the end of the day South Africa hung in there, got one chance and they took it and that was the result," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

(editing by Nick Mulvenney)