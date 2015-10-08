Rugby Union - Samoa v Japan - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England - 3/10/15Samoa players before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

LONDON Samoa coach Stephen Betham made seven changes for the Pacific Islanders' final Pool B game against Scotland in Newcastle on Saturday.

The 26-5 defeat against Japan in Samoa's previous match prompted Betham to field new combinations in the midfield and among his loose forwards.

Rey Lee-Lo and George Pisi will form a new centre pairing, while Maurie Faasavalu, Jack Lam and Alafoti Faosiliva will be together in the back row for the first time.

Samoa, who will be captained by scrumhalf Kahn Fotuali'i, cannot advance beyond the pool stage.

Team:

1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Ma’atulimanu Leiataua, 3-Census Johnston, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 5-Kane Thompson, 6-Maurie Faasavalu, 7-Jack Lam, 8- Alafoti Faosiliva, 9-Kahn Fotuali'i (captain), 10-Tusi Pisi, 11-Fa'atoina Autagavaia, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-George Pisi, 14-Paul Perez, 15-Tim Nanai-Williams

Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-Anthony Perenise, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Vavae Tuilagi, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Patrick Faapale, 23-Ken Pisi

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)