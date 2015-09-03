Rugby Union - Barbarians v Samoa - Olympic Stadium, London - 29/8/15Kane Thompson of Samoa who got sent offAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON Samoan lock Kane Thompson will miss his nation's first Rugby World Cup clash against the United States in Brighton on Sept. 20 through suspension after punching an opponent, World Rugby said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was dismissed for striking Saia Faingaa in Samoa's match against the Barbarians at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park last Saturday.

Thompson, who accepted the charge of foul play, will also miss Samoa's final warm-up match this week against English club side Wasps.

The New Zealand-born back row will be free to play in Samoa's second Pool B match against South Africa in Birmingham on Sept. 26.

Samoa are grouped with South Africa, Japan, Scotland and the United States for the initial stage of the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 Rugby World Cup.

