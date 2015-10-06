Samoa's Alesana Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try during their rugby test match against Scotland in Durban, June 8 , 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

LONDON Samoa winger Alesana Tuilagi has been suspended for five weeks for an act of foul play during the Rugby World Cup game against Japan, organisers said on Tuesday.

Tuilagi struck Japan's Harumichi Tatekawa with his knee in the second minute of the Pool B match on Saturday.

He denied the act of foul play but was found guilty by the citing commissioner and will miss Samoa’s last match against Scotland at St James' Park on Saturday.

Samoa cannot reach the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)