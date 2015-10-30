New Zealand's Julian Savea runs in his third try and completes his hat-trickReuters / Toby Melville

LONDON New Zealand winger Julian Savea's remarkable second score of his hat-trick in the 62-13 thrashing of France in the World Cup quarter-finals was voted Try of the Tournament by television viewers on Friday.

It was Savea's savage aggression that made the try so special as he smashed three big French tacklers aside to score in the left corner.

Savea attracted 29 percent of the vote held by British host broadcaster ITV during Friday's third-place playoff, when South Africa beat Argentina.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)