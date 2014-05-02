LONDON Rugby World Cup organisers have moved the kick-off time for the 2015 tournament final and rescheduled a host of other games for the sake of fans and broadcasters, it was announced on Friday.

In a change to the match schedule for the tournament in England and Wales, all of the Twickenham quarter-finals and semi-finals, along with the final on Oct. 31, have been moved forward an hour to 1600 local time.

"Following further consultation with international broadcasters changes to the schedule have been agreed, delivering earlier evening kick-off times for attending fans and a stronger global broadcast platform for Rugby’s showcase event," a statement from the organisers read.

Evening fixtures in each of the tournament's four pools scheduled to kick-off at 1700 local time will now start 15 minutes earlier and three matchdays have switched order.

The 2015 World Cup will take place across 13 venues from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, starting with hosts and 2003 winners England taking on Oceania qualifiers, either the Cook Islands or Fiji, at Twickenham in Pool A.

