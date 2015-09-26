Rugby Union - Scotland v Japan - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B - Kingsholm, Gloucester, England - 23/9/15Japan's Kotaro Matsushima (C) looks dejected after John Hardie scored the first try for ScotlandReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

LONDON Scotland flanker John Hardie has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup Pool B match against the United States in Leeds on Sunday due to a head injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Saturday.

Hardie was hurt during the victory over Japan on Wednesday and two days later he failed one component of the mandatory concussion tests, ruling him out of the game.

Flanker Ryan Wilson was promoted from the replacements' bench into the starting team.Ross Ford plays at hooker with Fraser Brown dropping to the bench as back-row replacement.

Scotland: 1-Ryan Grant, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Jon Welsh, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 7-Ryan Wilson, 8-Josh Strauss; 9-Henry Pyrgos (captain), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Peter Horne, 13-Mark Bennett, 14-Sean Maitland, 15-Stuart Hogg

Replacements: 16-Kevin Bryce, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Fraser Brown, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Matt Scott.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)