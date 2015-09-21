Scotland's Stuart Hogg runs in to score as Wales' Richard Hibbard (L) attempts to tackle during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Scotland coach Vern Cotter recalled fit-again fullback Stuart Hogg for his side's opening Pool B game against Japan in Gloucester on Wednesday.

Scotland made three changes from their last warm-up match against France, which they lost 19-16, with Hogg, who has recovered from an ankle injury, selected ahead of Sean Maitland who is among the replacements.

Sean Lamont comes in for Tim Visser on the wing with Visser dropping out of the matchday 23 while Richie Gray drops to the bench in favour of Grant Gilchrist in the only change to the pack.

Cotter's team are short on World Cup experience.

Only Lamont, hooker Ross Ford, prop Alasdair Dickinson and lock Richie Gray, who is on the bench, remain from the side that lost to England in their final pool game at the 2011 tournament when the Scots failed to reach the knockout stage.

“We’ve prepared well for what will be a very tough test against a powerful and fit Japanese team, who like to play a high-tempo game," Cotter told reporters.

“They (Japan) will have taken a lot of confidence from their opening win over South Africa however that doesn’t change our approach to this game or the pool.

"The priority for us to ensure that we get our jobs right with accuracy, and impose ourselves on the game."

Scotland have won all four meetings with Japan, the last a 42-17 victory at Murrayfield two years ago, but the Cherry Blossoms will be on a high after stunning the Springboks 34-32 on Saturday.

Scotland: 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Ryan Wilson, 7-John Hardie, 8-David Denton, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 10-Finn Russell, 11-Sean Lamont, 12-Matt Scott, 13-Mark Bennett, 14-Tommy Seymour, 15-Stuart Hogg

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Ryan Grant, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Maitland

