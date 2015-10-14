LONDON Scotland officials have yet to decide whether to appeal against the bans that have ruled out Jonny Gray and Ross Ford for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup, but the rest of the squad are feeding off the anger generated by the decision.

The two forwards were given three-week bans for dangerous play in during last weekend's win over Samoa and, though the citing commissioner's decision has been widely criticised, those within the Scotland camp realise their focus must be on the challenge facing them in Sunday's quarter-final against Australia.

"When I heard it I was angry for them," flanker Josh Strauss told reporters on Wednesday.

"I imagined what it would be like if it was me. But that is good as it motivates me and I want to put in a performance for them and make them proud. We'll bank those thoughts and try to use them."

South African-born Strauss qualified to play for Scotland after the World Cup had begun and made his debut in their opening game against Japan, but he has wasted no time embedding himself in the tightly-knit squad.

"We're all very disappointed for them," the bearded back-row forward said. "... We are a really close group of guys and know each other really well."

Strauss described the bans as "quite harsh" but added: "We've dealt with things like this in the past and it will make us better and make us stronger."

Scotland know they will have to be at the absolute top of their game to get past the Wallabies and make their first semi-final since 1991, but two victories in their past three outings gives them something to cling to.

"You don't come into this competition not believing you can win," said Strauss. "We've earned the right to be here and we're going to show it at the weekend."

Australia's expertise at the breakdown, so ably demonstrated against England and Wales, will again be a key factor.

"We'll have to be physical and be there quick -- you need to nullify their strengths at the breakdown," Strauss acknowledged. "It's easier said than done, but that's the focus.

"We have achieved so much as a group that we're not going to let anything stand in our way ... The goal is to win, and if that's overcoming adversity, then brilliant."

Scottish officials have until Friday morning to lodge any appeal against Gray and Ford's suspensions.

