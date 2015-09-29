CARDIFF Loose forward Blair Cowan was brought into the Scotland Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday in place of lock Grant Gilchrist, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a groin strain.

Gilchrist sustained the injury in Scotland's 39-16 victory over the United States on Sunday which gave them two wins in two Pool B matches ahead of their clash with South Africa in Newcastle on Saturday.

"Back-row @Blair_CowanTC added to @Scotlandteam squad as injury replacement," Scottish Rugby posted on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

London Irish flanker Cowan has played 13 times for his country, making his last appearance off the bench in the warm-up victory over Italy at Murrayfield in late August.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)