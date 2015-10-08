LONDON Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has recovered from injury to take his place in the side for their final Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Samoa in Newcastle on Saturday.

Fullback Stuart Hogg, flanker John Hardie, winger Sean Maitland and hooker Ross Ford are also fit to play as the Scots seek the victory that would send them into the quarter-finals.

Centre Mark Bennett is another returning to the side as Scotland make seven changes from the team who lost 34-16 to South Africa last time out.

Samoa cannot reach the last eight of the tournament.

Team: 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Ryan Wilson, 7-John Hardie, 8-David Denton; 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Matt Scott, 13-Mark Bennett, 14-Sean Maitland, 15-Stuart Hogg

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Jon Welsh,

19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Lamont

