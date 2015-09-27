Rugby Union - Scotland v Japan - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B - Kingsholm, Gloucester, England - 23/9/15Mark Bennett celebrates with team mates after scoring the fourth try for ScotlandAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

LEEDS, England, Sept 27 Scotland and their hordes of supporters descended on Elland Road looking to take charge of a fascinating Rugby World Cup Pool B with victory over the United States on Sunday.

To the untrained eye, Leeds, the home of former English football champions Leeds United, could have very easily have been mistaken for Edinburgh.

An army of tartan kilted-clad, bagpipe-wielding Scottish supporters cascaded into the city, creating an atmosphere akin to that of Murrayfield.

The gentle hum of ‘Flower of Scotland’ was clearly audible above the growing din from supporters inside and outside the stadium still basking in the glow of England’s defeat by Wales at Twickenham.

The U.S. were not without supporters either with hundreds of replica Star Spangled Banner flags handed out by the legion of volunteers congregating under the East stand.

For the second successive day, following Italy’s nervous 23-18 victory over Canada, Elland Road was bathed in sunshine as the stands filled and the players filed out of the tunnel to complete their final preparations.

The Scots were without flanker John Hardie who was ruled out having failed a mandatory concussion test following a head injury.

Meanwhile, all seven replacements from their impressive win against Japan -- including British and Irish Lions winger Sean Maitland -- were promoted to the starting side.

The United States -- unfancied having lost all four meetings against Scotland -- should be buoyed by their brave showing against Samoa and the inevitable support they will receive as underdogs.

