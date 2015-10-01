Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
LONDON Tonga prop Tevita Mailau has been cited for foul play related to a tackle made during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Namibia on Tuesday, tournament organisers said on Thursday.
Mailau's hearing will take place on Friday.
Tonga, who are second in the group behind New Zealand after two games, next face Argentina on Sunday.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.