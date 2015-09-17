LONDON Tonga made six changes to the starting line-up from their last warm-up game for the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game against Georgia in Gloucester on Saturday.

Telusa Veainu was named on the wing and Vunga Lilo will play at fullback.

Viliami Ma’afu will start at number eight, Sione Kalamafoni moves to blindside flanker and Steve Mafi switches into the second-row.

Winger Fetu’u Vainikolo needs one try to become Tonga’s leading test try-scorer with 15.

Only five players remain in the starting team from Tonga’s last World Cup match, their shock 19-14 win over France in 2011.

Elvis Taione, Tevita Mailau, Sitiveni Mafi, Sonatane Takulua and Telusa Veaninu will make their World Cup debuts.

Team: 15-Vungakoto Lilo, 14-Telusa Veainu, 13-Will Helu, 12- Siale Piutau11, 11-Fetu'u Vainikolo, 10-Kurt Morath, 9-Sonatane Takulua; 8-Viliami Ma'afu, 7-Nili Latu (captain), 6-Sione Kalamafoni, 5-Sitiveni Mafi, 4-Tukulua Lokotui, 3-Halani Aulika, 2-Elvis Taione, 1-Tevita Mailau

Replacements: 16-Paula Ngauamo, 17-Sona Taumalolo, 18-Sila Puafisi, 19-Hale T Pole, 20-Jack Ram, 21-Samisoni Fisilau, 22- Latiume Fosita, 23-Sione Piukala

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)