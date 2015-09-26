SINGAPORE/LONDON Tonga Rugby chairman Epi Taione has accused World Rugby of being out of touch colonialists and told the governing body to give the Pacific Island nations the same money and voting rights as the sport's elite.

Tonga were upset 17-10 by Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Group C opener last week, with former back-row forward Taione blaming a lack of funds from the world governing body for their woes.

"They want us to compete but we get $1.58 million a year, while Argentina, New Zealand and the other SANZAR (South Africa, New Zealand and Australia) countries have received $18 million before the tournament," he told the New Zealand Herald on Saturday.

"The money should be evenly distributed. And we still only get one vote for all of the Pacific Island members. It should be Tonga one vote, Samoa one vote, Fiji one vote. I cannot see how our voice will be heard."

A World Rugby spokesman denied that the sport's governing body has treated the Pacific Islands nations unfairly.

"World Rugby is fully committed to the development and sustainability of rugby in the Pacific Islands and works tirelessly in partnership with our unions to close the performance gap at test level and ensure robust administrative structures," he said.

Tonga take on Namibia in Exeter on Tuesday, but with heavyweights Argentina and New Zealand still to come, another group-stage exit looks on the cards.

Taione, who changed his name to that of an Irish bookmaker during the 2007 World Cup in a publicity stunt to help to fund the Tongan cause, insists that more money is needed.

"($1.58 million) to float a union is an insult ... Where is the even playing field? We have no home games to generate revenue and we're lucky to get one tier-one test," he told the newspaper.

"Rugby is so out of touch. It's run by colonialists who still think they run the world like it was 100 years ago.

"Until they're willing to give up power, nothing will change. Until they evenly distribute the resources, they're going nowhere. Considering the way we're treated, we compete very well."

In response, World Rugby pointed out that it has invested 16 million pounds ($24.3 million) in Pacific Islands rugby over the past four years, funding specialist coaching support, competition structures and administrative programmes.

"Additionally, World Rugby is currently undertaking an extensive and wide-ranging governance review, which the Tonga Union has had the opportunity to contribute to," the spokesman added.

"This review includes consideration of expanded representation on the World Rugby Council.”

($1 = 0.6588 pounds)

