LONDON Namibia, having managed to limit the damage against champions New Zealand in their opening Group C match, are determined to notch their first Rugby World Cup victory at the 17th attempt against Tonga on Tuesday.

The African side lost 58-14 to the All Blacks and are confident they can overcome a Tonga side beaten 17-10 by Georgia in their first match.

"Our aim is still to win one game. Realistically, that has to come in one of our next two matches," Namibia captain Jacques Burger said.

"Those are the games we have targeted, but you've seen how hard it is to win a game at the World Cup -- and Georgia beating Tonga has not made it easier."

Namibia restricted New Zealand to nine tries and scored one themselves in an impressively resilient performance.

"We are going to take all positives away from the New Zealand game, but the next match we have to play to win and also the one after that," Burger said.

"From now on we just have to push and push until we get that victory. We are positive, that's why we are at this World Cup."

Tonga coach Mana Otai has made nine changes to his starting side.

Captain Nili Latu misses the game in Exeter with a hamstring injury and number eight Viliami Ma'afu and centre Siale Piutau have been named co-captains in his absence.

Tonga have recalled 37-year-old hooker Aleki Lutui and are banking on experience to quell the Namibians after a disappointing performance against Georgia.

"With the tournament being so short, we just had to flush that away and start again really and move on to Namibia," Tonga flyhalf Kurt Morath said.

"Namibia are forward-orientated and they've got some big boys in there. We will have to really be on our game up front. The tier-two nations now are catching up. The level is improving with professionalism. Everyone's getting better, so it's not surprising that the gap's closing up a bit."

Teams:

Tonga: 1-Soane Tonga'uiha, 2-Aleki Lutui, 3-Sila Puafisi, 4-Hale T Pole, 5-Joseph Tuineau, 6-Sione Kalamafoni, 7-Jack Ram, 8-Viliami Ma'afu (co-captain), 9-Sonatane Takulua, 10-Latiume Fosita, 11-Fetu'u Vainikolo, 12-Sione Piukala, 13-Siale Piutau (co-captain), 14-David Halaifonua, 15-Vungakoto Lilo

Replacements: 16-Paula Ngauamo, 17-Tevita Mailau, 18-Halani Aulika, 19-Tukulua Lokotui, 20-Opeti Fonua, 21-Samisoni Fisilau, 22-Kurt Morath, 23-Telusa Veainu

Namibia: 1-Casper Viviers, 2-Torsten Van Jaarsveld, 3-Johan Coetzee, 4-Janco Venter, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Jacques Burger (captain), 7-Rohan Kitshoff, 8-Renaldo Bothma, 9-Eneill Buitendag, 10-Theuns Kotze, 11-Russel Van Wyk, 12-Johan Deysel,

13-Danie Van Wyk, 14-Johan Tromp, 15-Janco Venter

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Johnny Redelinghuys, 18-AJ De Klerk, 19-Tinus Du Plessis, 20-PJ Van Lill, 21-Damian Stevens, 22-Darryl De La Harpe, 23-David Philander

