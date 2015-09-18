Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
LONDON United States named the following team on Friday to face Samoa in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Brighton on Sunday.
1-Eric Fry, 2-Zach Fenoglio, 3-Titi Lamositele, 4-Hayden Smith, 5-Greg Peterson, 6-Al McFarland, 7-Andrew Durutalo, 8-Samu Manoa; 9-Mike Petri, 10-AJ MacGinty, 11-Chris Wyles, 12-Thretton Palamo, 13-Seamus Kelly, 14-Takudzwa Ngwenya, 15-Blaine ScullyReplacements: 16-Phil Thiel, 17-Oli Kilifi, 18-Chris Baumann, 19-Cam Dolan, 20-Danny Barrett, 21-Shalom Suniula, 22-Folau Niua, 23 Brett Thompson
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.