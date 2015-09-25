LONDON For all the pre-match hype over what has been billed as the biggest-ever clash between England and Wales, flyhalf Dan Biggar says the Welsh are treating Saturday’s mouthwatering Rugby World Cup clash as just another match against their oldest rivals.

"We’re trying to stay in our own bubble and focus on another game of rugby," Biggar told reporters a little more than 24 hours before the first of three massive Pool A games on successive weekends at Twickenham.

"We’re fully aware of what’s at stake and want to have our roles ticked off and do our analysis. We've played against these players time after time and, once kickoff comes, it will be another game."

Home advantage already had England as slight favourites, but a succession of injuries to hit the Welsh camp appears to have tilted the game even more towards the hosts. With Australia waiting in the wings, and with a tough game against Fiji still to come for the Welsh, defeat on Saturday would deliver a potentially fatal blow to either side's hopes of a quarter-final berth.

"It gets hyped up," Biggar said. "We’re trying to prove to everyone who has written us off that we've got a good shout in this game."

The match will be the 127th between the neighbouring nations and, with three wins apiece from the past six encounters, both sides have been cherry-picking their sources of inspiration.

"We’ll give enormous respect to this stadium and this outfit," said Biggar, who offers a highly reliable goalkicking option now that first-choice kicker Leigh Halfpenny is out of the equation following his pre-tournament injury.

"We didn’t play so well here two years ago and it was a close one seven months ago at the Millennium Stadium.

"We have checked everything off for what England will bring and what we have done well, and that's what we are trying to replicate and get better at."

As keen as Biggar was to downplay the pre-match hype, there was no escaping the significance of Saturday's match.

"When your chances come, you have to take them," he said. "When you're playing in a test of this magnitude, the game can't come quick enough."

