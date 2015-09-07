LONDON Wales suffered a huge Rugby World Cup blow on Monday when fullback Leigh Halfpenny, whose superb goalkicking has been a key part of their success in recent years, was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Halfpenny sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in his country's final warm-up win over Italy on Saturday and will play no part in the Sept.18-Oct. 31 showpiece.

"Leigh will undergo further examination and assessment before further details are announced," the Welsh Rugby Union said in a short statement.

According to an unsourced report in French newspaper L'Equipe, the WRU have informed Halfpenny's club side Toulon that the player will be out for at least six months and will not be available until March.

Wales, drawn in the toughest of the four groups alongside England and Australia, open their World Cup campaign against Uruguay in Cardiff on Sept. 20.

Halfpenny, who has amassed 508 points in 62 tests for Wales and is renowned for his accuracy at goal, as well as being a fearless tackler and fine counter-attacker, pulled up holding his knee and was carried off late on against Italy in Cardiff.

Part of the feared Wales backline that won back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2012 and 2013, the British and Irish Lion has suffered a number of injuries in recent seasons.

He missed last summer's tour of South Africa after being ruled out for four months following a shoulder injury.

The start of his Toulon career was delayed by a persistent groin problem and a nasty concussion sustained in March against Italy in the Six Nations prompted some to question his tackling approach.

First-choice centre Jonathan Davies also suffered a knee ligament injury in March which ruled him out of the World Cup while Wales could also be without scrumhalf Rhys Webb who appeared to sustain a serious ankle injury against Italy.

Webb, who has established himself as the first choice number nine for Wales after a string of influential performances, was carried off on a stretcher during the first half after his left leg became trapped at the back of a ruck.

Wales have yet to provide a medical update on the player.

Wales coach Warren Gatland must now shuffle his troops with Liam Williams likely to move from the wing to fullback to take Halfpenny's place, although the Scarlets man has fitness concerns of his own having not played since suffering a broken foot in June.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar is set to take over the goalkicking duties.

