LONDON Much as they tried, Wales just could not keep their battered bodies and tired minds operating at maximum efficiency for 80 minutes on Saturday and on such small margins are World Cup quarter-finals decided.

Wales withstood everything South Africa threw at them for 75 minutes and were clinging desperately to a one-point lead, only for a defensive lapse to allow Fourie du Preez to charge over for the try that secured a 23-19 Twickenham victory.

"The guys put their bodies on the line and emptied the tank, that's all you can ask for,” coach Warren Gatland said. "Unfortunately we were not quite good enough to hold on for 80 minutes."

The marvel was that they managed it for 75.

Shorn of no fewer than 10 players through injury in the build up and during the tournament, Wales then had to come through the most gruelling pool phase with massive games against England and Australia, as well as facing Fiji after four days' recovery.

On Saturday, they again backed their rush defence to hold off the relentless waves of Springbok crash ball attacks and, for the most part, did it superbly.

But as the second half progressed and the tackle count rose, the Welsh were clearly struggling to keep it up.

"Around 60 minutes I saw a few of their guys laying down and they were slowing the game down and we still had plenty in the tank," said Du Preez.

"I told our guys to up the tempo and try to land the knockout punch."

NO WILTING

Wales captain Sam Warburton insisted his players had not been wilting from their efforts over the last month.

"It wasn't one game too far," he said. "I'm sure everyone would be ready to go again if we had to.

"We're not blaming injuries or games in a row, I thought physically we were in a good place and really we were lucky to have a full strength forward pack at this stage of the tournament.

"There were times out there when we were talking about the things we'd done in the summer (for conditioning) and we were ready to defend for that last five minutes."

What Warburton did regret were the penalties that enabled Handre Pollard to kick 12 points in a first half where the Springboks rarely threatened the Welsh line.

"We'd said not to give away penalties in our own half and we did," he said. "Some of them were pretty soft so to give those 12 points away was very disappointing."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)