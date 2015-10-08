Rugby Union - Wales v Fiji - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 1/10/15Fiji's Vereniki Goneva in action with Wales' George NorthAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

LONDON Wales winger George North will play at outside centre in the Rugby World Cup Pool A decider against Australia on Saturday.

Justin Tipuric will start at openside flanker, Gareth Anscombe at fullback and Paul James comes in for Gethin Jenkins at loosehead prop.

Coach Warren Gatland made six changes from the team who beat Fiji 23-13, with flanker Dan Lydiate omitted from the squad for the game at Twickenham.

Samson Lee replaces Tomas Francis at tighthead prop and Luke Charteris joins Alun Wyn Jones in the second row as Wales seek to end a run of 10 defeats against the Wallabies.

The winners of the match will finish top of the group and the losers will face South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Team: 1-Paul James, 2-Scott Baldwin, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Luke Charteris, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Sam Warburton (captain), 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Toby Faletau; 9-Gareth Davies, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-George North, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 15-Gareth Anscombe

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Tom Francis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-James Hook

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)