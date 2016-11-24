(From L-R) Noriyuki Sakamoto, Chairman of The Japan Rugby Football Union, Akira Shimazu, CEO of Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Comittee, Brett Gosper, Rugby World Cup Limited Managing Director and Alan Gilpin, Head of Rugby World Cup, pose or a photograph with The Webb...

The pool draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the first to be held in Asia, will take place in Kyodo, Japan on May 10 next year, World Rugby said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the 20 teams for the tournament, including hosts Japan, have already been decided, with the other eight coming through a global qualifying process.

These 12 teams will be split into three bands based on their current world rankings, while the eight teams that come through the qualifiers will be divided in two more bands.

The four pools will contain one randomly selected team from each band for a total of five teams in the group.

Organisers will be hoping for no repeat of the pool draw for the 2015 World Cup in England when the hosts were grouped with Australia, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay and failed to reach the quarter-finals.

The 2019 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament, which New Zealand has won three times, and Australia and South Africa twice each.

