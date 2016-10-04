Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
France, Ireland and South Africa are the three countries in the running to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, World Rugby (WR) said on Tuesday.
Italy withdrew its application last week after failing to guarantee government support for staging the event.
"I would like to congratulate the unions for successfully progressing to candidate status and we welcome further dialogue with all parties as momentum builds towards the selection of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host," WR chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.
South Africa staged the Rugby World Cup in 1995 and France in 2007. Ireland has never hosted the tournament, which will take place in Japan in 2019, the first time it has been held in Asia.
World Rugby will unveil the host nation of the 2023 World Cup in November, 2017.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.