Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper has expressed concerns that 2019 World Cup hosts Japan may be under-estimating the potential economic impact of the event.
Gosper also compared the economic benefit of staging the tournament to that of the Olympic Games which will be held in Tokyo in 2020.
"I honestly don't believe the Japanese are aware as to how big an event this is. And that's something we need to push a lot more," Gosper was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency on Tuesday.
With 406,000 international visitors, the 2015 World Cup in England generated 2.3 billion pounds ($2.86 billion) in economic output, making it the most successful event in the sport's history.
"I think the Japanese government will be surprised at how much Rugby World Cup will contribute to the economy. There's no capital investment involved," Gosper added.
"In terms of impact on the general economy, we saw the Rugby World Cup was bigger than the Sydney Olympics and we saw similar stats for London."
Despite the concerns, Gosper said he was confident Japan, the first Asian country to host the Rugby World Cup, will have everything in place by 2019.
"Our belief is Japan is ahead of England 2015 in terms of preparation," Gosper said.
"That doesn't mean they don't have a lot to do but we are genuinely confident that everything will be in place as it should be."
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-