WELLINGTON Factbox on New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen who has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain in the All Blacks role through to the end of the 2017 season.

* Born: May 7, 1959; Dunedin, New Zealand

MAKING HIS MARK

* A former police officer, Hansen plays a handful of games for provincial side Canterbury as a midfield back when the team had a clutch of All Blacks ahead of him.

* Makes an impact in coaching when he guides Canterbury to the 1997 and 2001 provincial titles.

* Acts as an assistant coach of the Super Rugby Canterbury Crusaders, helping them to three titles from 1999-2001.

* Comes to national attention when he coaches New Zealand A on their tour to Europe in 2000.

OFFSHORE

* Moves to Wales to act as an assistant to Graham Henry in 2001 before taking over the head coaching role midway through the 2002 Six Nations when Henry steps down and returns to New Zealand.

* Attracts heavy criticism when Wales lose 10 successive test matches before the 2003 World Cup but leads the side to the quarter-finals where they lose to eventual champions England.

* Leaves Wales job after the 2004 Six Nations to link up again with Henry, who was appointed All Blacks coach after the team's semi-final loss to Australia at the 2003 World Cup.

ASSISTANT CAREER

* Becomes All Blacks forwards coach, with former head coach Wayne Smith overseeing the backs.

* With Henry, the trio enjoy a golden run in 2005 when the All Blacks beat the British and Irish Lions and complete a grand slam tour of Britain and Ireland. They crash out of the 2007 World Cup quarter-finals with a loss to France, however.

* The three are nonetheless re-appointed and go on to notch 89 victories in 103 tests, including five Tri-Nations titles and the 2011 World Cup win on home soil.

* Hansen declares his intention to succeed Henry after the World Cup and after being endorsed by the outgoing head coach, replaces him on Dec. 16, 2011, on a two-year contract, beating out former Canterbury Crusaders assistant Vern Cotter.

HEAD COACH

* Immediately begins rebuilding for the 2015 World Cup, introducing several new caps including winger Julian Savea and scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

* His side beat Ireland 3-0 in his first series in charge, before they rampage through the inaugural Rugby Championship in 2012 with a perfect 6-0 record.

* In early 2013, the NZRU extend his initial two-year contract to beyond the 2015 World Cup in England.

* The All Blacks sweep France 3-0 in 2013, go unbeaten through the Rugby Championship and beat Ireland 24-22 in the final match of the year to complete a perfect season with 14 wins.

* Hansen's side sweep England 3-0 in June 2014, but their 17-match winning streak is ended by Australia with a 12-12 draw in their Rugby Championship opener.

* Although losing to South Africa at Ellis Park, the team win a third successive Rugby Championship and finish the season with four victories in November. Hansen is named world coach-of- the-year for a third time in succession.

* New Zealand Rugby announce on Dec. 16 that Hansen has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him coach the All Blacks through to the end of the 2017 season.

