WELLINGTON Factbox on the All Blacks' record under Steve Hansen since he took over as head coach following the 2011 rugby World Cup.
P W D L
42 38 2 2
- -
2014 42 Wales 34-16 Cardiff Nov. 22
41 Scotland 24-16 Edinburgh Nov. 15
40 England 24-21 London Nov. 8
39 United States 74-6 Chicago Nov. 1
38 Australia 29-28 Brisbane Oct. 18
37 South Africa 25-27 Johannesburg Oct. 4
36 Argentina 34-13 La Plata Sept. 27
35 South Africa 14-10 Wellington Sept. 13
34 Argentina 28-9 Napier Sept. 6
33 Australia 51-20 Auckland Aug. 23
32 Australia 12-12 Sydney Aug. 16
31 England 36-13 Hamilton June 21
30 England 28-27 Dunedin June 14
29 England 20-15 Auckland June 7
- -
2013 28 Ireland 24-22 Dublin Nov. 25
27 England 30-22 London Nov. 18
26 France 26-19 Paris Nov. 10
25 Japan 54-6 Tokyo Nov. 2
24 Australia 41-33 Dunedin Oct. 19
23 South Africa 38-27 Johannesburg Oct. 5
22 Argentina 33-15 La Plata Sept. 27
21 South Africa 29-15 Auckland Sept. 14
20 Argentina 28-13 Hamilton Sept. 7
19 Australia 27-16 Wellington Aug. 24
18 Australia 47-29 Sydney Aug. 17
17 France 24-9 New Plymouth June 22
16 France 30-0 Christchurch June 15
15 France 23-13 Auckland June 8
- -
2012 14 England 21-38 London Dec. 1
13 Wales 33-10 Cardiff Nov. 24
12 Italy 42-10 Rome Nov. 17
11 Scotland 51-22 Edinburgh Nov. 11
10 Australia 18-18 Brisbane Oct. 20
9 South Africa 32-16 Johannesburg Oct. 6
8 Argentina 54-15 La Plata Sept. 29
7 South Africa 21-11 Dunedin Sept. 15
6 Argentina 21-5 Wellington Sept. 8
5 Australia 22-0 Auckland Aug. 25
4 Australia 27-19 Sydney Aug. 18
3 Ireland 60-0 Hamilton June 23
2 Ireland 22-19 Christchurch June 16
1 Ireland 42-10 Auckland June 9
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Julian Linden)