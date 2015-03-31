New Zealand All Blacks' Jerome Kaino smiles after scoring a try against Tonga during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino has signed a new three-year contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR), becoming the first player to commit to the country beyond 2017, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The British and Irish Lions tour New Zealand in 2017, with almost all of the players, and coach Steve Hansen, locked in until the conclusion of that year.

"This is a huge announcement for us," NZR chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement. "Jerome is one of our leading players and the first to re-sign through to 2018.

"He joins a core group of key players who have re-signed with New Zealand beyond this year's rugby World Cup.

"While we will see players depart our shores, we are buoyed by the news which demonstrates that the rugby environment we provide here in New Zealand remains stimulating and attractive to our top players."

The 31-year-old Kaino left New Zealand rugby after the successful 2011 World Cup campaign for two seasons in Japan but returned last year to try to force his way back into contention for the All Blacks title defence later this year.

He was quickly brought back into the fold and re-established himself in a well-balanced loose-forward trio with captain Richie McCaw and number eight Kieran Read.

Kaino said having already lived overseas, returning to New Zealand had been about chasing the All Blacks jersey again but more importantly ensuring his family were happy.

"I am also driven to be part of the All Blacks again -- there's no greater honour than to wear the black jersey," he said.

"The over-riding reason though is my family. They enjoy being home close to their friends and family."

Kaino joins Read, Owen Franks, Sam Whitelock, Cory Jane, Israel Dagg, Aaron Cruden, Ben Smith, Steven Luatua and Malakai Fekitoa as signing through until after the Lions tour, though those other players are off contract at the end of 2017.

Dane Coles, Sonny Bill Williams, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Luke Romano, TJ Perenara, Dominic Bird and Patrick Tuipulotu have all signed through until the end of 2016.

The All Blacks will lose several players offshore after the World Cup later this year, with Ben Franks, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith already confirming they would leave New Zealand for contracts in Europe.

McCaw is widely expected to retire, while front rowers Tony Woodcock and Keven Mealamu are also expected to hang up their boots.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)