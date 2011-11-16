NEW YORK Eddie O'Sullivan has stepped down as head coach of the United States, the Eagles announced on Wednesday.

The former Ireland national coach had been in charge of the Americans for the past two and a half years and oversaw their participation at this year's World Cup in New Zealand.

O'Sullivan, 52, decided not to reapply for the job after his contract expired, saying he wanted to return home to Europe and resume his coaching career.

"On behalf of USA Rugby, I'd like to thank Eddie for his time here and I think the Eagles' performance at the Rugby World Cup speaks volumes about him and the way he prepared the team," USA Rugby chief executive Nigel Melville said in a statement.

O'Sullivan served as an assistant coach to the Eagles at the 1999 World Cup but took on the head role a decade later after a successful stint in charge of Ireland, which included winning the Triple Crown three times.

The Americans qualified for this year's World Cup where they finished fourth in their pool, beating Russia while losing to Australia, Ireland and Italy.

Melville said the Eagles would begin their search for a new coach next week.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)