Argentina will face Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday (1430 GMT) with four changes from the team beaten by England in their opening tour match.

Coach Daniel Hourcade named a team on Thursday with three changes in the backs and one in the forwards following last Saturday's 31-12 defeat at Twickenham, the Argentine union UAR said in a statement.

Wing Santiago Cordero, who made his Pumas debut off the bench against England, makes his first start in place of the injured Juan Imhoff.

Scrumhalf Martin Landajo replaces Tomas Cubelli and Joaquin Tuculet plays at fullback in place of Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino.

Manuel Carizza comes in at lock for Mariano Galarza, who has returned to Worcester in an agreement between Argentina and the English club for the release this time of back row forward Leonardo Senatore, who starts on the bench.

Argentina will be looking to repeat their victory over Wales during their last European tour a year ago, when the Pumas won 26-12.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon (captain), 7- Julio Farias Cabello, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Maximiliano Bustos, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Santiago Iglesias, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Matias Diaz, 19-Tomas Lavanini, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Gabriel Azcarate, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

